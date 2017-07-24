All the Details on Jennifer Lopez's 48th Birthday Party With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and Family

There ain't no party like a J-Rod party!

Over the weekend, Alex Rodriguez threw a special birthday party for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and we have all the details on the sexy soiree.

J.Lo, who turns 48 years old today, danced the night away surrounded by family and friends, including her Shades of Blue co-stars, in Miami Saturday night. The bash was also a celebration for A-Rod, who turns 42 on Thursday.

So how steamy did Lopez and Rodriguez get while partying? And how amazing was her cake?

Watch the E! News clip for everything we know about J.Lo's birthday bash!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

