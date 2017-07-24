There ain't no party like a J-Rod party!

Over the weekend, Alex Rodriguez threw a special birthday party for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and we have all the details on the sexy soiree.

J.Lo, who turns 48 years old today, danced the night away surrounded by family and friends, including her Shades of Blue co-stars, in Miami Saturday night. The bash was also a celebration for A-Rod, who turns 42 on Thursday.

So how steamy did Lopez and Rodriguez get while partying? And how amazing was her cake?