Thirty-five years later, Harrison Ford returns to his role as Rick Deckard in the Sci-Fi thriller Blade Runner 2049.

The seasoned actor told E! News at 2017 Comic-Con that he was more than happy to return to the big screen for the second Blade Runner film. "We have a good script," he told Sibley Scoles. "We had something we were all happy about. I was happy to do it."

Ford even admitted he may love this film more than the original: "You get together with a group of people you don't know very well and you're involved in something that's really demanding and critical, and it's fun," he said. "What I love about the job is it's problem-solving. Every day you have little issues to figure out and make stuff work. It's fun. I love it. I love it as much as I ever did."