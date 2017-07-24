Thirty-five years later, Harrison Ford returns to his role as Rick Deckard in the Sci-Fi thriller Blade Runner 2049.
The seasoned actor told E! News at 2017 Comic-Con that he was more than happy to return to the big screen for the second Blade Runner film. "We have a good script," he told Sibley Scoles. "We had something we were all happy about. I was happy to do it."
Ford even admitted he may love this film more than the original: "You get together with a group of people you don't know very well and you're involved in something that's really demanding and critical, and it's fun," he said. "What I love about the job is it's problem-solving. Every day you have little issues to figure out and make stuff work. It's fun. I love it. I love it as much as I ever did."
The Indiana Jones alum, who just celebrated his 75th birthday, set the record straight when we asked him if he really punched Ryan Gosling on set.
"I punched him as hard as I could! I just laid one on him!" the star jokingly told E! News. "He still thinks it was an accident."
Although Ford may not be as fond of Gosling, we know someone who sure is.
Moments later, we met up with Gosling, who'd just learned that he made Harry Styles' heart rate jump during a BBC Radio 1 interview. (The "Sign of the Times" vocalist has gotten a lot of attention recently for his love of Gosling's film The Notebook.)
"I've been hearing that, yeah!" Gosling laughed. "I'm worried he has a heart condition and that we're making fun. I think he should take a look at that. I heard a pair of Chelsea boots too made his heart jump!"
The actor also reminisced about his mother's excitement for his involvement in Blade Runner 2049. "She's a huge fan of Harrison. All my friends are huge fans," he said. "I used to live in downtown Los Angeles for a long time, so we were always hanging out in the original locations and half pretending we were blade runners anyway. It was exciting."
Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters Oct. 6.