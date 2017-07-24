Becky G has a guardian angel watching over her, that's for sure.

In this sneak peek clip from Wednesday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the singer is brought to tears when Tyler Henry gets a message from a late family member of Becky's.

"Do you have any non-fabric pieces that you brought with you today?" Tyler asks before Becky hands him a picture frame. "I got a Tinkerbell reference."

"What?!" Becky asks in shock. "What does that mean?" Tyler asks.