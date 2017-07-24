Becky G has a guardian angel watching over her, that's for sure.
In this sneak peek clip from Wednesday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the singer is brought to tears when Tyler Henry gets a message from a late family member of Becky's.
"Do you have any non-fabric pieces that you brought with you today?" Tyler asks before Becky hands him a picture frame. "I got a Tinkerbell reference."
"What?!" Becky asks in shock. "What does that mean?" Tyler asks.
"That's so weird, sorry," an emotional Becky says before wiping away tears. "The frame, at the same time as I had in one of my rooms decorated everything TInkerbell because I was obsessed with Disney...That frame was one of the things I took from my room because that was when me and my family went through a really hard time and we lost that home. That's when I turned to who I consider my guardian angel until this day."
Becky continues, "I lost her when I was really young and she was around the same age and she was just always with me, like still after she passed she was with me. I could see her and I could feel her and it's so weird because that frame is one of the only things that I have from my room that was Tinkerbell when I went through one of the hardest times in my life and my family's life so far."
