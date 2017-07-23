Surprise!

Channing Tatum launched his brand of Born and Bred Vodka earlier this year and recently surprised several people who ordered some through the Saucey app. The Magic Mike stud posted a video of one of his encounters on social media.

"Holly f--king shit," says a female customer named Britney after seeing the actor pop up in front of her on the street.

She later suggests, "Should we go bother my boyfriend?"

Of course!

"Please, let's go bother your boyfriend," Tatum says. "I would love to bother your boyfriend...as long as he doesn't hit me, we're good."