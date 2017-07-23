Channing Tatum Surprises People Who Ordered His Vodka and Hijinks Ensue

Surprise!

Channing Tatum launched his brand of Born and Bred Vodka earlier this year and recently surprised several people who ordered some through the Saucey app. The Magic Mike stud posted a video of one of his encounters on social media.

"Holly f--king shit," says a female customer named Britney after seeing the actor pop up in front of her on the street.

She later suggests, "Should we go bother my boyfriend?"

Of course!

"Please, let's go bother your boyfriend," Tatum says. "I would love to bother your boyfriend...as long as he doesn't hit me, we're good."

The two then head to an apartment and surprise her boyfriend Clayton in a bedroom.

In addition to a personal vodka delivery from Tatum, there was even more reason to celebrate; Britney said Clayton's birthday was the next day.

Other customers posted photos and videos of Tatum at their homes on Instagram.

"WTF just happened??!" wrote Daniel Bailey. "So... it's hangover day. Which means alcohol delivery. Ordered some medicine from @sauceyapp And @channingtatum turns up with a film crew! I'm so confused right now! Haha. Oh and I had no pants on!"

