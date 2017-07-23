Comic-Con 2017: Best Celeb Instagram Photos

Just like fans, stars can't stop taking selfies at Comic-Con either.

Cast members from shows such as The Walking DeadWestworld and the new series Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming film Justice League took Instagram by storm this weekend.

The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon, aka Norman Reedus, shared a group selfie, which included Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), taken by a makeup artist at the event. The two actors joined Melissa McBride for another selfie.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha on the show, posed for a cute pic with her new Star Trek: Discovery co-star Jason Isaacs.

Walking Dead, Comic-Con 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Walking Dead Gang

Makeup artist Laney Chantal posted this photo of the cast and Norman Reedus (Daryl) regrammed it.

Walking Dead, Comic-Con 2017, Instagram

Instagram

It's Negan!

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan looks so much less menacing in a selfie.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Star Trek: Discovery

Sonequa Martin-Green and her co-star Jason Isaacs pose for a selfie.

Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Justice League, Selfie

Instagram

Justice League Selfie

Gal Gadot posted this selfie of her with Ben AffleckEzra Miller and Ray Fisher en route to Comic-Con

Justice League, Chris Hardwick, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Justice League, meet the Nerdist

Chris Hardwick snapped this epic selfie at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, which he moderated.

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Get Ready for Thor

"Just rolled into town with these two bad boys. #thorragnarok#sdcc2017 @chrishemsworth@taikawaititi," wrote Mark Ruffalo.

David Harewood, Tom Hiddleston, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

A Selfie With Loki

David Harewood reunites with Tom Hiddleston, his co-star in The Night Manager.

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Zzzzzzzzz

Mark Ruffalo caught his Thor:Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston napping.

Evan Rachel Wood, Ben Barnes, Jimmi Simpson, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Westworld Trio

Evan Rachel Wood, Ben Barnes and Jimmi Simpson brings themselves online and reunite for an epic selfie.

David Ramsey, Colton Haynes, Stephen Amell, Arrow, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Arrow Reunion

"Recreating our old comic con photo from a few yrs ago. Love these guys @davidpaulramsey & @stephenamell #Arrow," Colton Haynes wrote on Instagram.

Stephen Moyer, Stan Lee, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Stan the Man

Stephen Moyer hangs out with the legend himself.

Andrew J. West, Lana Parrilla, Colin O'Donoghue, Yvette Nicole Brown, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Once Upon a Time Cast

Andrew J. West posted this selfie of him with his new co-stars Lana Parrilla and Colin O'Donoghue and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Arrow Cast, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Arrow Cast

This photo of the cast at Comic-Con was posted on the CW show's official Instagram page.

Kristian Nairn, Hodor, Game of Thrones, Comic-Con 2017

Instagram

Hodor!

Instagram user @jennerator760 posted this photo of Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn.

 

 

Chris Hardwick moderated the popular Warner Bros. Pictures panel, which featured appearances from stars such as Ben AffleckGal Gadot and Jason Momoa and sneak peeks of films such as Justice League and Aquaman. At the event, Hardwick snapped a group selfie with the cast.

And Once Upon a Time newcomer Andrew J. West, who was last seen trying to hunt and eat Daryl Dixon and his friends on The Walking Dead, bonded with his new co-stars.

There were also some cast reunions. And some stars were caught napping!

Elsewhere at Comic-Con, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of  Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn, aka Hodor!

