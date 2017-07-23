Comic-Con 2017: Best Celeb Instagram Photos

Just like fans, stars can't stop taking selfies at Comic-Con either.
Cast members from shows such as The Walking Dead, Westworld and the new series Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming film Justice League took Instagram by storm this weekend.
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon, aka Norman Reedus, shared a group selfie, which included Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), taken by a makeup artist at the event. The two actors joined Melissa McBride for another selfie.
Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha on the show, posed for a cute pic with her new Star Trek: Discovery co-star Jason Isaacs.
Makeup artist Laney Chantal posted this photo of the cast and Norman Reedus (Daryl) regrammed it.
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan looks so much less menacing in a selfie.
Sonequa Martin-Green and her co-star Jason Isaacs pose for a selfie.
Gal Gadot posted this selfie of her with Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher en route to Comic-Con
Chris Hardwick snapped this epic selfie at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, which he moderated.
"Just rolled into town with these two bad boys. #thorragnarok#sdcc2017 @chrishemsworth@taikawaititi," wrote Mark Ruffalo.
David Harewood reunites with Tom Hiddleston, his co-star in The Night Manager.
Mark Ruffalo caught his Thor:Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston napping.
Evan Rachel Wood, Ben Barnes and Jimmi Simpson brings themselves online and reunite for an epic selfie.
"Recreating our old comic con photo from a few yrs ago. Love these guys @davidpaulramsey & @stephenamell #Arrow," Colton Haynes wrote on Instagram.
Stephen Moyer hangs out with the legend himself.
Andrew J. West posted this selfie of him with his new co-stars Lana Parrilla and Colin O'Donoghue and Yvette Nicole Brown.
This photo of the cast at Comic-Con was posted on the CW show's official Instagram page.
Instagram user @jennerator760 posted this photo of Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn.
Chris Hardwick moderated the popular Warner Bros. Pictures panel, which featured appearances from stars such as Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa and sneak peeks of films such as Justice League and Aquaman. At the event, Hardwick snapped a group selfie with the cast.
And Once Upon a Time newcomer Andrew J. West, who was last seen trying to hunt and eat Daryl Dixon and his friends on The Walking Dead, bonded with his new co-stars.
There were also some cast reunions. And some stars were caught napping!
Elsewhere at Comic-Con, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn, aka Hodor!