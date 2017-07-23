Comic-Con 2017: Best Celeb Instagram Photos

Just like fans, stars can't stop taking selfies at Comic-Con either.

Cast members from shows such as The Walking Dead, Westworld and the new series Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming film Justice League took Instagram by storm this weekend.

The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon, aka Norman Reedus, shared a group selfie, which included Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), taken by a makeup artist at the event. The two actors joined Melissa McBride for another selfie.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha on the show, posed for a cute pic with her new Star Trek: Discovery co-star Jason Isaacs.