Get ready, San Diego Comic-Con 2017, the members of the Justice League are coming!

Gal Gadot, who reprises her role of Wonder Woman in Justice League the movie, posted on her Instagram page Saturday a selfie of her with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, who play Batman, Cyborg and The Flash, in front of a private plane en route to the annual pop culture convention, where they will appear at a Warner Bros. Pictures panel event for the movie and other films the studio is working on, such as Aquaman.

Ready or not here we come... @benaffleck #rayfisher #ezramiller," Gadot wrote.