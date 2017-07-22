Get ready, San Diego Comic-Con 2017, the members of the Justice League are coming!
Gal Gadot, who reprises her role of Wonder Woman in Justice League the movie, posted on her Instagram page Saturday a selfie of her with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, who play Batman, Cyborg and The Flash, in front of a private plane en route to the annual pop culture convention, where they will appear at a Warner Bros. Pictures panel event for the movie and other films the studio is working on, such as Aquaman.
Ready or not here we come... @benaffleck #rayfisher #ezramiller," Gadot wrote.
All four actors first played their characters in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Gadot reprised her role in this year's hit film Wonder Woman.
Justice League, Warner Bros. Pictures anticipated ensemble DC superhero film, also introduces Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Amber Heard as Mera, and brings back actors such as Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).
Justice League is set for release on Nov. 17. A sequel, Justice League Part Two, is set for release in 2019.
It is unclear how many more times Affleck will reprise his role as Batman after that film.
"Ben is our Batman. We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can," Warner Bros. Pictures' film studio chief Toby Emmerich told The Hollywood Reporter in comments posted Friday.