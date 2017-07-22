Selena Gomez Turns 25: See Her Cutest Candid Looks Over the Years

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!

The pop star turned 25 Saturday. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of her cutest styles over the years. Namely, her cutest candid styles.

Over the past decade, Selena has showcased a number of especially gorgeous looks on a red carpet and on stage.

"Let's just say I wasn't always the [designers'] top choice," Selena told Vogue in 2016.

That is certainly not the case today, as the singer has attended major celebrity events in dresses by luxury brands Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Vera Wang and Valentino.

She also manages to look stunning while out and about in public, often dressed in casual styles. No posing, just strolling, going about her business. Ever wonder what Selena would look like if you just bumped into her randomly on the street? The answer: Probably gorgeous.

She even looked stunning while walking around Paris in a pajamas-like outfit! Very few people could pull off such a look (we're looking at you, Céline Dion), but Selena does it flawlessly.