Selena Gomez Turns 25: See Her Cutest Candid Looks Over the Years

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!

The pop star turned 25 Saturday. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of her cutest styles over the years. Namely, her cutest candid styles.

Over the past decade, Selena has showcased a number of especially gorgeous looks on a red carpet and on stage.

"Let's just say I wasn't always the [designers'] top choice," Selena told Vogue in 2016.

That is certainly not the case today, as the singer has attended major celebrity events in dresses by luxury brands Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Vera Wang and Valentino.

She also manages to look stunning while out and about in public, often dressed in casual styles. No posing, just strolling, going about her business. Ever wonder what Selena would look like if you just bumped into her randomly on the street? The answer: Probably gorgeous.

She even looked stunning while walking around Paris in a pajamas-like outfit! Very few people could pull off such a look (we're looking at you, Céline Dion), but Selena does it flawlessly.

Selena Gomez

PacificCoastNews

Red Hot

Selena Gomez is boho chic.

Selena Gomez

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Orange You Glad...

...you got to see Selena in this dress?

Selena Gomez

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Red, White and Blue

The singer showcases a patriotic look.

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Abaca Press / AKM-GSI

PJ Day

Few people could pull off this look.

Selena Gomez

James Devaney/GC Images

Cozy and Cute

Only Selena could make comfy look this chic as she runs around town in a black maxi skirt and a long sleeve blue sweater.

Selena Gomez

JMA/Star Max/GC Images

Star in Stripes

She blends eccentric and refined into one fall-perfect frock. 

Selena Gomez

JMA/Star Max/GC Images

Touch Down

As she makes her way through LAX, the singers makes a statement in a black cutout top with leathery trousers and red crossbody (we're guessing it may be one of her fave Louis Vuitton versions). 

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Leather Love

Just finishing her whirlwind European tour, this superstar glides through Charles-de-Gaulle airport in these super chic leather pants.

Selena Gomez

VPA/AKM-GSI

J'Adore Louis

The masterminds at Louis Vuitton incorporate two of this fall's trends du jour (tweed and turtlenecks) into Selena's slick ensemble. 

Selena Gomez, Fall Coats

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Berry Nice

We do like her black coat, hat and Kurt Geiger sandals pairing, but what really kicks this look up a notch is her punchy berry lip color. 

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bonjour

Well hey, Selena! The star flashes a wave wearing an oversize crew neck top paired with a dark gray A-line skirt.

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Regal in Paris

The singer steps out in the French capital looking like the pop queen that she is in a flowing Elie Saab number.

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

All Elegance

Behold: The most sophisticated fall look yet (dress by Sybilla).

Selena Gomez, Street Style

GF/bauergriffin.com

Walk It Out

Selena tops off her fit-and-flare black frock with a sharp pair of Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

Selena Gomez

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Next Level Chic

As if her European press tour wardrobe weren't spot-on already, she upgrades her ensembles to a whole new level with this Atea Oceanie LBD and black scarf paring. 

Selena Gomez

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Red Hot

Tres chic! The singer pairs an embroidered red coat with a mini skirt (both by Marc Jacobs) with her go-to platform Brian Atwood pumps. 

Selena Gomez

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Seeing Stars

Keeping it casual, Selena slips on a black star-printed sweater with a tailored white coat. 

Selena Gomez

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Homerun

Yes again, the star conjures up a show-stopping look during her European press tour with this deep teal Antonio Berardi dress.

Selena Gomez

Xposure/AKM-GSI

London Calling

The singer is spotted out and about in London.

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Back to Casual

The singer opts for a more comfortable look in Paris in a pajamas-inspired Derek Rose set. 

Selena Gomez, Street Style

AKM-GSI

Not So Jaded

Make note: Jewel-toned dresses are in for fall!

Selena Gomez

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Plaid Palooza

Never had plaid looked better than on this sequined Preen mini dress! Selena is class act in the glitzy design, pairing it with a crossbody, sheer black stockings and Brian Atwood heels while out in London. 

Selena Gomez

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Well Invested

There's no beating this tailored white vest-turned-dress (by Co). 

Selena Gomez

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Slick & Sleek

Turtleneck dressed may be tricky for some, but not for Selena. 

Selena Gomez

Rocky/WENN.com

Cold Weather Wonder

With a J Brand biker jacket and Michel Maison topper as chic as these, Selena's already got a head start on her fall fashion essentials. 

Selena Gomez

AKM-GSI

Vest of Both Worlds

Selena rocks a trendy over sized Camilla and Marc vest styled with a Prada bag and Kurt Geiger shoes. 

Selena Gomez

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

All Noir

Pause and take in the simple sophistication that is this look—ready? Selena is nothing short of flawless in an all-black ensemble (wearing L'Agence jeans) with on-trend circle shades.

Selena Gomez, Street Style

All Access Photo Group

Femme Fierce

Nailed it! The pop star is oh-so elegant in this Atea Oceanie sheath.

Selena Gomez

Splash News

Skirting the Issue

Girl on the go! Selena makes her way through New York City, and turns a few heads in the process with this sharp gray top and pleated black skirt combo. 

Selena Gomez

Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com

Gone Glam

Oh la la! The starlet amplifies her monochromatic style with this sultry black dress and white wrap.

Selena Gomez

James Devaney/GC Images

Monochromatic Moment

In a black and white ensemble, the star's Balmain crop top, Saint Laurent bag plus accessories make up her $3,311 outfit. 

Selena Gomez

Splash News

Bell Bottoms

Even in a fitted gray tank and bell bottom jeans, Selena nails it. 

Selena Gomez

Mariotto/INFphoto.com

Whimsical Wonder

Holy stunning! She wears this black draped maxi to perfection. 

Selena Gomez

INFphoto.com

Airport Style

There's nothing like an all-black ensemble to show off a chic orange Saint Laurent bag.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez

Xposure/AKM-GSI

'Chella Vibes

Hanging out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner at Coachella, the singer is on-trend with her lacy boho ensemble. 

Selena Gomez, Celebs in Rompers

Gigi Iorio / Splash News

White Haute

Zimmermann takes the credit for this summer-perfect white lace romper. 

Selena Gomez

Phoenix/AKM-GSI

Comfy Cozy

There's nothing like a black leather jacket with a natural scarf and black leggings. 

Selena Gomez

Splash News

Kimono Cool

Styling a breezy kimono, she's on point with a trendy halter tank and cropped jeans. 

Selena Gomez

Chiva/INFphoto.com

All About the Boots

Work it! While we like this gray ensemble with high-waisted shorts, the knee-high black boots steal the show. 

Selena Gomez

Raef-Ramirez/AKM-GSI

Between the Lines

The singer dresses up in a black and white striped shirt with fitted black jeans and circle shades. 

Selena Gomez

Abaca/AKM-GSI

Hot Mama

Ow ow! The starlet enjoys time in St. Tropez donning this steamy lace dress and heels.

Selena Gomez

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Rompin' Around

Found: The ultimate summer romper. 

Selena Gomez

EVGA/AKM-GSI

To the Maxi

Alexander McQueen scarf in hand, the brunette beauty rocks a black crop top offset by a slit navy skirt. 

Selena Gomez

4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Legs on Display

She flaunts her gorgeous gams in loose cream shirt-dress with nude sandal heels and a feather-baring hat.  

Selena Gomez, Overalls

FameFlynet

Overalls & Out

Trend alert! Selena demonstrates just how one should rock a pair of stylish overalls. 

Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner

AKM-GSI

Sleek Separates

Oh la la! Selena's chic printed separates are just too good.

Selena Gomez

AndraViak/AKM-GSI

Walk It Out

Take note: This is how to work sneakers into your wardrobe. 

Selena Gomez

Splash News

Star Power

The singer rocks a trendy Wildfox star-print sweater with shorts and black booties.

Selena Gomez

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Little Black Jumpsuit

We bet she's shouting to the rooftops about how comfy this sleeveless romper is.

Selena Gomez

VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Gladiator Gal

She's as chic as they come in this printed mini with knee-high gladiator sandals.

In a March 2017 interview with Vogue, Selena talked about her personal fashion preferences.

The one fashion trend that can never let her down?

"Skinny jeans," she said.

