Selena Gomez Turns 25: See Her Cutest Candid Looks Over the Years

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!
The pop star turned 25 Saturday. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of her cutest styles over the years. Namely, her cutest candid styles.
Over the past decade, Selena has showcased a number of especially gorgeous looks on a red carpet and on stage.
"Let's just say I wasn't always the [designers'] top choice," Selena told Vogue in 2016.
That is certainly not the case today, as the singer has attended major celebrity events in dresses by luxury brands Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Vera Wang and Valentino.
She also manages to look stunning while out and about in public, often dressed in casual styles. No posing, just strolling, going about her business. Ever wonder what Selena would look like if you just bumped into her randomly on the street? The answer: Probably gorgeous.
She even looked stunning while walking around Paris in a pajamas-like outfit! Very few people could pull off such a look (we're looking at you, Céline Dion), but Selena does it flawlessly.
PacificCoastNews
Selena Gomez is boho chic.
JosiahW / BACKGRID
...you got to see Selena in this dress?
JosiahW / BACKGRID
The singer showcases a patriotic look.
Abaca Press / AKM-GSI
Few people could pull off this look.
James Devaney/GC Images
Only Selena could make comfy look this chic as she runs around town in a black maxi skirt and a long sleeve blue sweater.
JMA/Star Max/GC Images
She blends eccentric and refined into one fall-perfect frock.
JMA/Star Max/GC Images
As she makes her way through LAX, the singers makes a statement in a black cutout top with leathery trousers and red crossbody (we're guessing it may be one of her fave Louis Vuitton versions).
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Just finishing her whirlwind European tour, this superstar glides through Charles-de-Gaulle airport in these super chic leather pants.
VPA/AKM-GSI
The masterminds at Louis Vuitton incorporate two of this fall's trends du jour (tweed and turtlenecks) into Selena's slick ensemble.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
We do like her black coat, hat and Kurt Geiger sandals pairing, but what really kicks this look up a notch is her punchy berry lip color.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Well hey, Selena! The star flashes a wave wearing an oversize crew neck top paired with a dark gray A-line skirt.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
The singer steps out in the French capital looking like the pop queen that she is in a flowing Elie Saab number.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Behold: The most sophisticated fall look yet (dress by Sybilla).
GF/bauergriffin.com
Selena tops off her fit-and-flare black frock with a sharp pair of Jimmy Choo sunglasses.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
As if her European press tour wardrobe weren't spot-on already, she upgrades her ensembles to a whole new level with this Atea Oceanie LBD and black scarf paring.
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Tres chic! The singer pairs an embroidered red coat with a mini skirt (both by Marc Jacobs) with her go-to platform Brian Atwood pumps.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Keeping it casual, Selena slips on a black star-printed sweater with a tailored white coat.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Yes again, the star conjures up a show-stopping look during her European press tour with this deep teal Antonio Berardi dress.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
The singer is spotted out and about in London.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
The singer opts for a more comfortable look in Paris in a pajamas-inspired Derek Rose set.
AKM-GSI
Make note: Jewel-toned dresses are in for fall!
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Never had plaid looked better than on this sequined Preen mini dress! Selena is class act in the glitzy design, pairing it with a crossbody, sheer black stockings and Brian Atwood heels while out in London.
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
There's no beating this tailored white vest-turned-dress (by Co).
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Turtleneck dressed may be tricky for some, but not for Selena.
Rocky/WENN.com
With a J Brand biker jacket and Michel Maison topper as chic as these, Selena's already got a head start on her fall fashion essentials.
AKM-GSI
Selena rocks a trendy over sized Camilla and Marc vest styled with a Prada bag and Kurt Geiger shoes.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Pause and take in the simple sophistication that is this look—ready? Selena is nothing short of flawless in an all-black ensemble (wearing L'Agence jeans) with on-trend circle shades.
All Access Photo Group
Nailed it! The pop star is oh-so elegant in this Atea Oceanie sheath.
Splash News
Girl on the go! Selena makes her way through New York City, and turns a few heads in the process with this sharp gray top and pleated black skirt combo.
Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com
Oh la la! The starlet amplifies her monochromatic style with this sultry black dress and white wrap.
James Devaney/GC Images
In a black and white ensemble, the star's Balmain crop top, Saint Laurent bag plus accessories make up her $3,311 outfit.
Splash News
Even in a fitted gray tank and bell bottom jeans, Selena nails it.
Mariotto/INFphoto.com
Holy stunning! She wears this black draped maxi to perfection.
INFphoto.com
There's nothing like an all-black ensemble to show off a chic orange Saint Laurent bag.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Hanging out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner at Coachella, the singer is on-trend with her lacy boho ensemble.
Gigi Iorio / Splash News
Zimmermann takes the credit for this summer-perfect white lace romper.
Phoenix/AKM-GSI
There's nothing like a black leather jacket with a natural scarf and black leggings.
Splash News
Styling a breezy kimono, she's on point with a trendy halter tank and cropped jeans.
Chiva/INFphoto.com
Work it! While we like this gray ensemble with high-waisted shorts, the knee-high black boots steal the show.
Raef-Ramirez/AKM-GSI
The singer dresses up in a black and white striped shirt with fitted black jeans and circle shades.
Abaca/AKM-GSI
Ow ow! The starlet enjoys time in St. Tropez donning this steamy lace dress and heels.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Found: The ultimate summer romper.
EVGA/AKM-GSI
Alexander McQueen scarf in hand, the brunette beauty rocks a black crop top offset by a slit navy skirt.
4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
She flaunts her gorgeous gams in loose cream shirt-dress with nude sandal heels and a feather-baring hat.
FameFlynet
Trend alert! Selena demonstrates just how one should rock a pair of stylish overalls.
AKM-GSI
Oh la la! Selena's chic printed separates are just too good.
AndraViak/AKM-GSI
Take note: This is how to work sneakers into your wardrobe.
Splash News
The singer rocks a trendy Wildfox star-print sweater with shorts and black booties.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
We bet she's shouting to the rooftops about how comfy this sleeveless romper is.
VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
She's as chic as they come in this printed mini with knee-high gladiator sandals.
In a March 2017 interview with Vogue, Selena talked about her personal fashion preferences.
The one fashion trend that can never let her down?
"Skinny jeans," she said.