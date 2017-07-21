Scotty McCreery recently experienced a dramatic visit to the airport.

According to multiple reports, the winner of season 10's American Idol was cited last week for trying to carry a loaded gun through a passenger checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

In a police report released to ABC11, Scotty stated that he had gone to the shooting range earlier in the day and forgot to remove the loaded weapon and rounds from his backpack before entering the airport.

The report also stated that the 23-year-old was found to be in possession of a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and ammunition. While Scotty had a permit to carry a concealed handgun, he was cited and released for a misdemeanor violation when he tried to bring the firearm through an airport checkpoint and board a plane with it.

He has a court date pending for the citation, but is scheduled to perform tonight in Biloxi, Miss.