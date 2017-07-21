What would Comic-Con be without the costumes?
Every year, hundreds of fans get into the spirit of the convention and don their most imaginative recreations of their favorite character's signature look. While it's always a sight not to be missed, it's also the perfect excuse for stars to join in the fun and simultaneously go unnoticed in a public space—a rare occasion for Hollywood's A-listers.
From an Oscar winner to Walter White himself, stars from all corners of the industry have successfully fooled their fans into thinking they were ordinary attendees on the hunt for some memorabilia and the scoop on an upcoming Marvel film.
Word to the wise—your favorite celebrity may be hiding in plain sight. Here are some of the stars who managed to pull it off with the help of a mask:
The Game of Thrones star surprised everyone when she arrived to the 2014 Comic-Con looking nothing like her HBO cast, but rather, everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Sure, the actor may have played The Joker in Suicide Squad, but he chose a different look at the 2015 Comic-Con: baboon.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for DC Entertainment
The Superman star pranked fellow A-listers when he showed up incognito in a Guy Fawkes mask to the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con.
Article continues below
That can't be the Hulk! That's what fans must have been thinking when the Avengers actor arrived to the 2015 Comic-Con disguised as a cigar-toting old man.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ahead of his debut as Spider-Man on the silver screen, the Oscar nominee gave fans a taste of what to expect when he showed up to the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con in full costume.
David Tonnessen, PacificCoastNews
This Hills alum didn't need a mask to go incognito at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con—just some blue paint!
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
They may already share the same face, but even the Breaking Bad star managed to fool fans at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con with a mask of himself.
MTV
The Harry Potter alum traded in a wand for a Spider-Man mask at the 2014 Comic-Con.
Which disguise was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!