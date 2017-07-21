What would Comic-Con be without the costumes?

Every year, hundreds of fans get into the spirit of the convention and don their most imaginative recreations of their favorite character's signature look. While it's always a sight not to be missed, it's also the perfect excuse for stars to join in the fun and simultaneously go unnoticed in a public space—a rare occasion for Hollywood's A-listers.

From an Oscar winner to Walter White himself, stars from all corners of the industry have successfully fooled their fans into thinking they were ordinary attendees on the hunt for some memorabilia and the scoop on an upcoming Marvel film.

Word to the wise—your favorite celebrity may be hiding in plain sight. Here are some of the stars who managed to pull it off with the help of a mask: