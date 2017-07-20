EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Has Found a Wedding Dress! Total Bellas Star Spills Details on Her "Stunning" Designer Gown & More

Stop the presses: Nikki Bella has found a wedding dress!

E! News sat down with Nikki and Brie Bella at Comic-Con today for an exclusive interview and the Total Bellas star couldn't help but spill lots of new details about her and John Cena's wedding.

"So I do have a date now, but I can't say," Nikki told us while promoting their new line of WWE Mattel dolls. "But we finally came up with a date…and I did find the dress!"

"She did and it's stunning!" Brie chimed in.

John Cena, Nikki Bella, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

"I said yes to the dress!" Nikki smiled. "You know, what's crazy is when I was at the spring fashion shows and I attended Marchesa and when I looked at that line, like she got me when they handed we a glass of Perrier Jouet and a macaroon. I was like, ‘OK, yes.' And then I saw this dress and I was like, ‘That's Princess Grace Kelly.' Like that is what I want so bad. And so all the girls warned me, ‘Just so you know, like even though you love it sometimes when you try something on it doesn't work.' I put it on and I was like this is the one." 

Brie gushed, "She walked out and I was just like, ‘Whoa!'"

"It was amazing," Nikki said.

So what other sign told Nikki that the "Grace Kelly" dress was "the one"? Watch the clip to find out!

