Stop the presses: Nikki Bella has found a wedding dress!

E! News sat down with Nikki and Brie Bella at Comic-Con today for an exclusive interview and the Total Bellas star couldn't help but spill lots of new details about her and John Cena's wedding.

"So I do have a date now, but I can't say," Nikki told us while promoting their new line of WWE Mattel dolls. "But we finally came up with a date…and I did find the dress!"

"She did and it's stunning!" Brie chimed in.