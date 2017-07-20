Tiffany Haddish is someone to keep your eye on.

Girls Trip hits theaters tomorrow, but the film has already been called one of the best movies of the summer, and the hilarious actress is being heralded by critics as the film's breakout star.

"The film's secret weapon is the lesser known Tiffany Haddish," The Guardian claims in its glowing review of the film. "[She] is a comic hurricane of vulgarity, willing to throw herself headfirst into any situation required, no matter how extreme. It's a full-on star-making role… and one hopes Hollywood realizes her potential."

This is only one of many publications to single out and extol Haddish's performance in the film -- The New York Times calls her character "the movie's biggest, rowdiest laugh generator," Time calls her "glorious," Slate says she "steal[s] the show" and the acclaims go on.

Even her Girls Trip castmates have publicly lauded her performance. "Watch her," Queen Latifah said of Haddish recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "She's going to be massive."

Jada Pinkett Smith has been singing praises as well. "She is just amazing in this movie. Her career is just going to take off," she also recently told Fallon.

So who is this new tour de force in comedy? Here are five things you should know about the star on the rise.