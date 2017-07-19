Hawaii Five-0 has some new faces for season eight. Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim's Hawaii Five-0 departures made waves in the TV world and now CBS has made the new cast replacements official.

Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale will join the cast of Hawaii Five-0 for season eight.

Dale has recurred on the CBS series since season two in the role Adam Noshimuri. A trusted confidant and resource, he'll now be on the Five-0 team after McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) recruits him. Dale is currently in CBS's Salvation.