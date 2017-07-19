Is Rachel Lindsay trading in roses for stars?
As if you needed another reason to love the star of The Bachelorette, it turns out Rachel is a huge fan of the Real Housewives franchise, which recently expanded to her hometown of Dallas. And with just three men left in the running, Rachel's season is wrapping up, with the 31-year-old already revealing she ends her journey on The Bachelorette engaged. So could she ever see herself joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Dallas?!
"No! I said I would never do reality TV, yet here I am. But I kind of don't want my personal life to be out there so much," Rachel explained to E! News' Zuri Hall. "Housewives is a little different. You'll know where I live, you'll know what I drive, who I hang out with. I like to keep that secret."
He Said, She Said: The Reasons Every Bachelor and Bachelorette Couple Has Given For Their Breakups
Paul Hebert/ABC
While we do think Rachel would make an amazing Housewife, we understand the need to just focus on being out in the open with her fiancé (Bryan, Eric or Peter) after having to keep their engagement a secret for the last couple of months.
But just because the lawyer isn't down to join RHOD doesn't mean that she is opposed to doing another reality show, telling us, "Never say never!"
Of course, previous Bachelors and Bachelorettes have gone on to compete on Dancing With the Stars, including the most recent Bachelor Nick Viall, but Rachel admitted she would be a little hesitant to sign up for the ABC reality competition.
"I don't know about Dancing With the Stars," she said. "I do love to dance. I'm a never say never-type person, so we'll see!"
To hear more from Rachel about her possible reality TV future, and to hear what her Real Housewives tagline would be, press play on the video above.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.