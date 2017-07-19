Is Rachel Lindsay trading in roses for stars?

As if you needed another reason to love the star of The Bachelorette, it turns out Rachel is a huge fan of the Real Housewives franchise, which recently expanded to her hometown of Dallas. And with just three men left in the running, Rachel's season is wrapping up, with the 31-year-old already revealing she ends her journey on The Bachelorette engaged. So could she ever see herself joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Dallas?!

"No! I said I would never do reality TV, yet here I am. But I kind of don't want my personal life to be out there so much," Rachel explained to E! News' Zuri Hall. "Housewives is a little different. You'll know where I live, you'll know what I drive, who I hang out with. I like to keep that secret."