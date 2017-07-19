The Internet's response to the news that Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child was a Hollywood triumph.

It became a Twitter Moment, of course, with fans quickly assembling every apropos Mindy Project or Kelly Kapoor GIF to express their delight as word spread like wildfire across social media. Basically, people immediately stopped what they were doing and threw Kaling a virtual party.

The reception wasn't quite Beyoncé-twins-level (what ever was or ever will be again, really?) but it should answer any lingering questions anyone might have about Kaling's impact on pop culture and whether fans have connected with her over the years, be it through her TV shows, her books, her talk show and magazine interviews or her social media presence. Or all of the above.

There's a reason why some fans tweeted things like "Mindy's pregnant, so I'm pretty much pregnant" or joked that they were happier for her than they would be for a member of their own family. Or maybe they weren't joking.