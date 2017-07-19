Madonna Files Emergency Order to Stop Tupac Letter Auction

"I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur letter, as I had no idea that the Shakur letter was no longer in my possession," the pop icon said in lawsuit documents, according to Page Six.

While the more personal objects were taken out of the auction and down from the website, dozens of items related to the Material Girl currently remain available for bidding online, including T-shirts she wore, signed photos and other memorabilia.

The letter from Tupac made particular headlines when it was first publicized earlier this month because it revealed the former couple broke up over race. "Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting," the letter partly read. "But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you."