Madonna Files Emergency Order to Stop Tupac Letter Auction

Consider this auction hung up—at least, for now.
Madonna does not want anyone to get their hands on her personal items because she filed an emergency court order in New York to stop an auction scheduled to begin today, a source confirmed to E! News. The court order was filed to block Gotta Have It! Collectibles, Inc. from selling her personal memorabilia at auction.
Among the items originally up for auction were a prison letter from Tupac and a pair of worn underwear. However, according to Page Six, the order was successful as Manhattan Supreme Court Gerald Leibovitz ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to remove many items related to Madonna from the company's rock and roll-themed auction and corresponding website.
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
"I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur letter, as I had no idea that the Shakur letter was no longer in my possession," the pop icon said in lawsuit documents, according to Page Six.
While the more personal objects were taken out of the auction and down from the website, dozens of items related to the Material Girl currently remain available for bidding online, including T-shirts she wore, signed photos and other memorabilia.
The letter from Tupac made particular headlines when it was first publicized earlier this month because it revealed the former couple broke up over race. "Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting," the letter partly read. "But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you."
Meanwhile, a second love letter written by Madonna and addressed to "J"—believed to be ex John Enos—also made waves because the songstress vented about Whitney Houstonand Sharon Stone's successful careers. "It's so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I'll never have. Not because I want to be these women because I'd rather die, but they're so horribly mediocre and they're always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me," she reportedly wrote.
Stone later responded to the news with a public message to Madonna on social media.
"Dear @madonna, First, I think it's absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly. Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described. We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become," she wrote. "I love and adore you; won't be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys."