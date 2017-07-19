Ben previously stepped down as director of Warner Bros.' The Batman in January to focus on portraying the superhero onscreen; he will remain a producer on the project. "There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require," he said in a statement. "Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world." He will promote his next big movie, Justice League, at San Diego Comic-Con later this weekend.

In a number of ways, 2017 has been a year of personal growth for the Oscar-winning director. In March, Ben announced he had recently finished another stint in rehab. "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," the actor wrote on Facebook. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."