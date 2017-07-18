Let's be honest: With mindblowing divorces, surprising breakups and all the B.S. that happens daily in the dating world, it's hard to believe that real love exists anymore.

But we have proof that it does.

Cue Ansel Elgort and his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan.

The couple has been together since their teenage years, and while you normally wouldn't believe any relationship in Hollywood could beat those odds, they certainly have.

Though they did take a five-month break in 2014, they've rekindled and only appear to be getting closer and more adorable as time goes on.