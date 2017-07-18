Ansel Elgort's Relationship With His High School Sweetheart Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Let's be honest: With mindblowing divorces, surprising breakups and all the B.S. that happens daily in the dating world, it's hard to believe that real love exists anymore.

But we have proof that it does.

Cue Ansel Elgort and his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan.

The couple has been together since their teenage years, and while you normally wouldn't believe any relationship in Hollywood could beat those odds, they certainly have.

Though they did take a five-month break in 2014, they've rekindled and only appear to be getting closer and more adorable as time goes on.

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan's Romance in Pictures

Not only does he comment on almost every single photo of Violetta, confessing his "obsession" and his love, Ansel also doesn't mind being that boyfriend in photos...He picks her up and carries her in the ocean. He kisses her out in the rain. He even holds his breath under water in order to get the perfect shot with her! And, of course, she reciprocates those same feelings with equally adorable comments and posts.

Though social media isn't the most reliable sign of a successful relationship, these two certainly make it seem that way, and thus, gives us at least an inkling that true love still exists.

Scroll down for more of their picture-perfect moments...

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sunshine on Rainy Days

The couple shared a warm moment in New Zealand, despite the weather.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Sepia Toned Lovin'

"Me and #WCW," Ansel captioned this pic on Instagram.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

They bid farewell to summer in 2016 with this cool photo, featuring pastel skies and skateboards.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

His Ballerina

The actor shared this with the comment, "The perks of dating a ballerina."

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Love Bites

The couple got silly while posing for this photo.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Passionate

Violetta shared this picture with the caption, "The best view."

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Channeling Game of Thrones

Ansel and Violetta looked perfect on Halloween in 2016, dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow from the HBO hit.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Cities of Love

No matter where they go, they always manage to turn a city into a view of love.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

All the Hugs

Violetta shared this photo with the caption, "My fave hugs."

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Beach Cuddles

They were all smiles while taking in the sunshine with some selfies on the beach.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

Deep Love

They took their romance under water with this cool photo.

Thank you, Ansel and Violetta, for all the lovey-dovey cuteness!

