Cara Delevingne Channels Past and Future With Silver Toupee

Cara Delevingne paired a 1920s-inspired hairstyle with a futuristic metallic gown at the Valerian premiere, and it was incredible.

The model-turned-actress has been rocking a (crazy, sexy, cool) bleached, buzz cut as of recent, so we were surprised by the finger waves she displayed on the carpet. The silver blonde hairdo comes courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who created the hairpiece.

"Last night I created this hair sculpture for Cara. I vividly remember learning to fingerwave some 15 years ago," she captioned her Instagram shot of the carpet. "It takes patience to get perfect but is so worth the process. I wanted the piece to feel like a kind of armor, like a shining helmet over her shaved head."