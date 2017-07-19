Todd Chrisley is now a true believer.

The Chrisley Knows Best star may have been skeptical of Tyler Henry's abilities at first, but he was firmly converted in Wednesday night's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

The TV personality and his wife Julie Chrisley were both moved to tears during their reading, especially when the clairvoyant told them their unborn child was now with Todd's deceased father and brother.

"There's a situation of either like a miscarriage, a stillborn or a child that passed," Tyler explained. "He wants you to know that he's with that child as well."