Todd Chrisley is now a true believer.
The Chrisley Knows Best star may have been skeptical of Tyler Henry's abilities at first, but he was firmly converted in Wednesday night's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
The TV personality and his wife Julie Chrisley were both moved to tears during their reading, especially when the clairvoyant told them their unborn child was now with Todd's deceased father and brother.
"There's a situation of either like a miscarriage, a stillborn or a child that passed," Tyler explained. "He wants you to know that he's with that child as well."
The couple was shocked by the unexpected revelation.
"No one knew about the miscarriage except Julie and myself," Todd said, reiterating, "No one knew about that except Julie and I. We've never told that to this day!"
"It was unbelievable!" Julie agreed. "We never shared it with anyone! Never shared it with a soul! Even afterward, our doctor even called me and said it was a little girl."
"For us to know that my dad is with my brother and with our child, that is not here and never made it here, is a level of peace that—you can't buy that kind of peace," Todd said.
Following the Chrisleys' emotional roller coaster, Todd conceded, "Tyler, you are not full of s--t."
Meanwhile, the medium also predicted Million Dollar Matchmaker Patti Stanger's love life and connected Friday Night Lights star Adrianne Palicki with her late grandmother.
Check out the recap to see what went down.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!