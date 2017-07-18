Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter After Game of Thrones Cameo

Last month, the "Shape of You" singer told The Sun he had "come off Twitter completely" because of incessant cyber-bullying. "I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," he shared. "One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it."

Sheeran—who went on a self-imposed social media hiatus before recording his album Divide—later clarified his quotes via Instagram, writing, "I haven't quit anything. I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter." Days later, during an appearance on Today, he told Matt Lauer why he stopped looking at Twitter. "They made such a big deal about this. I got asked in an interview if I read negative things. I was like, 'I don't even go on Twitter and read 'em.' It's not like I've quit it; I still post on Instagram and it goes to Twitter. I'm just not going to wake up and read something and be like, 'Ugh, well that's rude.' I don't want to choose to do that anymore."