There's a new piece of bling on Meryl Davis and it's not an Olympic medal.

In case you missed the big news, the Olympic superstar announced on Instagram earlier today that she is engaged to former professional figure skater Fedor Andreev.

"• 7/13/17 •" she shared on social media while posting a photo from Stinson Beach, Calif., with her new ring.

While fans may recognize Meryl on the ice skating rink earning high scores with skating partner Charlie White, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant has been dating Fedor for more than six years.

And in honor of their special engagement, we decided to take a look back at just some of their cute moments over the years.