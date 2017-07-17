Figure Skaters Meryl Davis and Fedor Andreev Are Engaged! Relive Their Cutest Moments Away From the Ice Rink

There's a new piece of bling on Meryl Davis and it's not an Olympic medal.

In case you missed the big news, the Olympic superstar announced on Instagram earlier today that she is engaged to former professional figure skater Fedor Andreev.

"• 7/13/17 •" she shared on social media while posting a photo from Stinson Beach, Calif., with her new ring.

While fans may recognize Meryl on the ice skating rink earning high scores with skating partner Charlie White, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant has been dating Fedor for more than six years.

And in honor of their special engagement, we decided to take a look back at just some of their cute moments over the years.

Red Carpet Ready

While stepping out for the 11th Annual Skating With The Stars Gala, this pair turned heads for all the right reasons. 

Glamorous Nights

Sunsets look a whole lot more magical when Meryl and Fedor pose for a selfie.

Let the Good Times Roll

"Home is wherever I'm with you," Meryl previously shared on Instagram. "Happy #ValentinesDay everyone! Hope in whatever way, shape or form..by whomever, for whomever... you feel the love today (and everyday)!" 

Sparks Fly

During the Fourth of July weekend, the famous pair enjoyed a night under the stars in Michigan with their new four-legged friend. 

Best Dressed Couple

While celebrating a friend's wedding, this pair proved they are quite the good looking match. 

Toodles, Tokyo

When not traveling the world for work, this famous pair finds themselves learning about new cities together. 

The engagement comes just a few short months after the couple announced that they adopted a mini sheepadoodle dog named Bilbo Baggins. And yes, she totally has her own Instagram account with thousands of followers.

Congratulations to the couple on their exciting news.

