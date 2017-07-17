Miranda Kerr's Wedding Hair Only Took 15 Minutes

C Flanigan/Getty Images
After seeing the fairy tale that was Miranda Kerr's wedding, something about her bridal style looked oddly familiar.
The model rocked the same sleek, low bun on the red carpet of the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ericka Verrett.
"It's super important for brides to choose wisely in the hair/makeup department. How many times have people looked back on their photos and wished they'd chose something simple? Decisions like that can make or break your special day!" the hairstylist told E! News. "We've done this style many times and it works with everything. It's elegant, chic and timeless—and, she is all of those things."
For her May wedding to Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel, the Victoria Secret Angel took the low bun to the next level, pairing it with a pearl-encrusted, floral headpiece and veil, designed by world renowned milliner Stephen Jones. Although the look is regal and sleek, it only took Ericka 15 minutes!
Want the look for your next big event? Follow the steps below!
Step 1: Starting with clean, dry hair, spray the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray on the roots, while combing it through with your fingers.
Step 2: Create a center part using a rat tail comb.
Step 3: Smooth the hair with a Mason Pearson brush into a pony and secure with a hair tie at the nape of the neck.
Step 4: Wrap a brown hair net around the pony and twisted it into a chignon and secure with French hair pins.
Step 5: Rub a pea size amount of Oribe Star Glow Styling Wax into finger tips to polish up the exterior of the style and smooth over flyways.
Step 6: Finish the look with hairspray with a light hold!
Although the hairstyle is simple, it matched the sophistication of Miranda's custom-made Dior dress, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which was shared on Vogue.com today. All together, there's no denying that this bride's style looked like it came out of a fairy tale.