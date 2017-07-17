Miranda Kerr's Wedding Hair Only Took 15 Minutes

After seeing the fairy tale that was Miranda Kerr's wedding, something about her bridal style looked oddly familiar.

The model rocked the same sleek, low bun on the red carpet of the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ericka Verrett.

"It's super important for brides to choose wisely in the hair/makeup department. How many times have people looked back on their photos and wished they'd chose something simple? Decisions like that can make or break your special day!" the hairstylist told E! News. "We've done this style many times and it works with everything. It's elegant, chic and timeless—and, she is all of those things."