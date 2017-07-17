The TV world was set ablaze by the news that Jodie Whittaker—a woman!—would be taking over the role as the Doctor on Doctor Who after Peter Capaldi exits.

In the show's 54-year history, the Doctor has always been a man, despite it being long established that the aliens known as time lords could regenerate in any form. This was further confirmed when Michelle Gomez began playing the latest regeneration of another time lord known as the Master in 2014, and constantly reminded us that time lords can be women, too.

Many fans are still inexplicably unhappy about the change, but many fans are extremely happy about the change, and Whittaker seems thrilled to be at the center of it.

"It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be," she told the BBC. "It feels incredible."