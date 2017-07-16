Nick Viall is one proud fiancé!

The former Bachelor star was all smiles while supporting Vanessa Grimaldi at her first-ever fitness fundraiser Sunday for her charity No Better You, which aims to advance special education by providing tools and programs for exceptional learners.

Grimaldi spoke to E! News following the event, saying, "Today's fundraiser was an incredible success! We had such great support, from the volunteers, to the fans, the vendors, to all the sponsors. I am beyond thankful for everyone's donation! We raised over $30,000, which will go towards opening a sensory room in two to three schools in the Montreal area."