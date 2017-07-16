Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still coping with the effects of the stroke she suffered in 2015.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Sunday to discuss the warning signs of a stroke and open up a bit about some of the things she's still dealing with in her recovery.

She posted some information that her daughter, Brielle Biermann, sent her. Brielle was with Kim when she suffered the stroke and had to inform her husband, Kroy Biermann.

"As you know I had a stroke in Sept 2015," she began. "And when Brielle called Kroy to tell him something wasn't 'right' with me I remember him yelling, 'Brielle get her in the car NOW and take her to the hospital fast every minute count!' It's TRUE! And I'm so thankful for everyone's quick thinking."