Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Congrats to Kailyn Lowry!
The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star has given birth to her third child, a son. Her new baby joins big brothers Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, Kailyn's sons from her previous relationships to Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.
Radar first reported the story, which Lowry later retweeted from her Twitter account, a long with the tweet, "Mother of boys."
Lowry had announced her pregnancy with her latest child this past February.
"Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait," she wrote on her blog at the time. "My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."
Mother of boys ?— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) August 6, 2017
Kailyn revealed in May that the baby's father is Chris Lopez. A source told E! News at the time, "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father. She plans on raising the baby on her own."
In June, Kailyn treated herself to a tropical babymoon.
A month earlier, Kailyn graduated Delaware State University Saturday with a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has said she plans on going to grad school.
"It's been a long and emotional journey, especially without any support from my parents," the reality star told E! News. "But I'm so happy and relieved!"
Congrats to Kailyn and her three little guys!