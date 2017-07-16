Ah, honeymoon bliss!
Julianne Hough and new husband Brooks Laich jetted off to a tropical honeymoon this weekend, a week after they got married. The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and actress wed the Canadian hockey player in a field near her parents' lakeside home in Idaho in front of family and friends, including fellow celebs such as Nina Dobrev, who was a bridesmaid.
Julianne and Brooks posted on their Instagram pages photos from their honeymoon, showing the two on a beautiful beach. He shared a pic of him holding what appears to be his new wedding ring circling the view of her posing on the wet sand in a retro-style bikini.
"I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon," he wrote.
The two did not reveal their honeymoon destination. E! News learned recently that the two planned on honeymooning in the Seychelles and later in Kenya.
On Saturday, Laich posted on Instagram a photo of the two at an airport, holding their passports.
The pic focuses on their hands, although all the attention will likely be directed at Julianne's, who wore her enormous Lorraine Schwartz oval, brilliant-cut diamond engagement ring alongside a new wedding band.