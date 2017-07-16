Ah, honeymoon bliss!

Julianne Hough and new husband Brooks Laich jetted off to a tropical honeymoon this weekend, a week after they got married. The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and actress wed the Canadian hockey player in a field near her parents' lakeside home in Idaho in front of family and friends, including fellow celebs such as Nina Dobrev, who was a bridesmaid.

Julianne and Brooks posted on their Instagram pages photos from their honeymoon, showing the two on a beautiful beach. He shared a pic of him holding what appears to be his new wedding ring circling the view of her posing on the wet sand in a retro-style bikini.

"I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon," he wrote.