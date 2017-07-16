Scott Disick Spotted Making Out With Another ''Mystery Girl''

Scott Disick, Emma Blanchard

Getty Images/Instagram

Another day, another makeout session for Scott Disick.

E! News has learned that Kourtney Kardashian's ex attended the Club Revolve party in the Hamptons on Saturday night and was accompanied by a "mystery girl" who we can confirm is named Emma Blanchard.

A source told us the pair arrived at the exclusive party—which was hosted by Revolve and 1Oak—in the same SUV at around midnight. Scott and Emma were seen "openly making out" while sipping on cocktails by Cîroc and rosé by Moët & Chandon.

Photos

A Timeline of Scott Disick's Trip to Cannes—and the Women Along the Way

"At one point, Scott and Emma slipped into a room behind a curtain to get more privacy," the insider added.

They eventually left the party together at 3 a.m.

A second insider said the hookup is nothing serious. 

"Scott is not looking for a relationship," the source dished. "He is just enjoying his summer and having fun while flirting and hooking up with some ladies. Nothing is serious just a good time. It looked like he was really enjoying himself at the Revolve party."

Scott Disick, Bella Thorne, Cannes

Splash News

Of course, this is just the latest hookup for Scott who's been spending time with a myriad of women since splitting up with Kourtney in July 2015 and especially over the last few months.

Most recently, he was connected to Bella Thorne. The two originally sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in Cannes. However, he was later photographed canoodling with a bevy of other women, and she made comments that he partied too hard for her.

Her thoughts apparently changed as they've since been spotted together again, holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles nightclub late last month.

Once again, another source said there's nothing serious going on between them.

"They both love to party and that is the sole reason why they hang out with each other," we were told at the time. "It is pure fun. Scott knows that he is getting a rise out of the public and is sparking attention on himself when he hangs out with Bella, or any other young girl. He loves it. Scott wants to show Kourtney that he is having a good life and that Kourtney doesn't affect her."

