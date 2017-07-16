Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson's got grandma jokes!

In an interview with E! News at the HollyRod Foundation's Design Care event in Los Angeles Saturday, she gave the most grandma response ever when asked about her daughter's newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z welcomed their new additions, their second and third kids, in June and she posted the first photo of them and confirmed their names last week.

"Oh, the kids are wonderful but the best thing is that you can give them back," Tina joked.

Tina had first gushed about the twins publicly on her Instagram page after her daughter posted the reveal pic, writing, "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter... 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing."