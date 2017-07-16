Beyoncé Babies Update: Everything We Know About the Twins' Debut Photo, Her Date Night With Jay-Z & More!
Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson's got grandma jokes!
In an interview with E! News at the HollyRod Foundation's Design Care event in Los Angeles Saturday, she gave the most grandma response ever when asked about her daughter's newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z welcomed their new additions, their second and third kids, in June and she posted the first photo of them and confirmed their names last week.
"Oh, the kids are wonderful but the best thing is that you can give them back," Tina joked.
Tina had first gushed about the twins publicly on her Instagram page after her daughter posted the reveal pic, writing, "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter... 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing."
Instagram; Getty Images
Tina, known for her "Corny Joke Time" Instagram videos, attended the event with husband and actor Richard Lawson. The two also talked to E! News about Jay-Z's new album 4:44, which appears to be a response to Beyoncé's hit record Lemonade, which was about infidelity, love, family and forgiveness.
"Oh, we are fans [of Jay-Z's new music]," Tina said. "It's wonderful."
"It's a shift in paradigm," Richard said. "He did something that was incredible. I think he's changing the game. Nobody expected him, who people look to as the best rapper in the world, to come from that place, so he is changing the game. I hope other people out there will hear it and do their thing so that some of the topics and subjects can sort of shift and change and recognize the power they have in this world and that's what he does."
"Absolutely," Tina said.