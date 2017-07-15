This Too Faced Lip Gloss Is Like Injections, but Better

We're big fans of lip gloss around here, but let's be real: If you've tried one, you've tried them all.

That is exactly what we thought until we tried Too Faced Lip Injection Gloss. As you might expect, the name immediately caught our attention. Call it the Kardashian effect, but who doesn't want plumper lips (you know, without the needle)?

Well, we are happy to report this one delivers better than any others we've tried (and we've tested tons).

Babe Alert (a sheer sweet peachy color) was the specific shade we chose and trust: Plumped up results ensued immediately.