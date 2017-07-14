And you thought earning the final rose was hard.
The Bachelorette fans, prepare to see a familiar face on American Ninja Warrior's July 17 episode, as Ryan Sutter, the winner of the first season with Trista Sutter, is set to compete in the Denver qualifier. And E! News has your exclusive first look at Ryan, 42, taking on the grueling course, and you can tell he means business in the video above.
Of course, his wife Trista and the couple's two kids, Max and Blakesley, are also in the audience, adorably cheering Ryan on, and it looks like Trista may still have some of that old cheerleading experience in her!
But will Ryan, a lieutenant firefighter with the Fire Department in Vail, Colorado, a be able to finish the course? Press play on our exclusive sneak peek above to find out.
In case you were wondering if Ryan is qualified to compete on American Ninja Warrior, check out some of these quick facts: He's a former NCAA football player who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 1998, before an injury ended his professional career. Ryan has completed Ironmans, Go Pro's Ultimate Mountain Challenge and a Leadman Challenge, and oh yeah, he's the OG winner of The Bachelorette, and after getting married in a televised ceremony in 2003, Trista and Ryan are still together. If that doesn't prepare you for any challenge, we don't know what will.
Ryan isn't the first celeb to take on the challenge, as Arrow star Stephen Amell crushed the course as part of NBC's Red Nose Day broadcast, even completing the Salmon Ladder.
Other celebs that were able to complete the course included Derek Hough, Olympic athlete Ashton Eaton, and baseball player Nick Swisher.
American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
