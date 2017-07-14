And you thought earning the final rose was hard.

The Bachelorette fans, prepare to see a familiar face on American Ninja Warrior's July 17 episode, as Ryan Sutter, the winner of the first season with Trista Sutter, is set to compete in the Denver qualifier. And E! News has your exclusive first look at Ryan, 42, taking on the grueling course, and you can tell he means business in the video above.

Of course, his wife Trista and the couple's two kids, Max and Blakesley, are also in the audience, adorably cheering Ryan on, and it looks like Trista may still have some of that old cheerleading experience in her!