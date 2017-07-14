Lamar Odom Offers Advice to Rob Kardashian Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Lamar Odom has some simple advice for his former brother-in-law.
Amid Rob Kardashian's ongoing drama with ex Blac Chyna after he shared nude photos of her on the Internet, the famous basketball player offered some words of wisdom for the reality star.
"Stay strong," he told E!'s Erin Lim on the red carpet at the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards. "Put God first."
While they were famously very close and even lived together during Odom's marriage to Rob's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, the basketball pro admitted he hasn't spoken to his former roommate.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
His comments echo recent remarks he gave to Wendy Williamsduring his daytime talk show interview in late June.
"He has a child—I haven't met his child yet or anything," Odom noted during their interview. As for why they haven't spoken, he mused, "I guess it's maybe because I hurt his sister too much."
"I would have a problem with me too…I mean if she was my sister," he added.
As Rob stays focused on his daughter, Dream Kardashian, and stays out of the limelight in the wake of his explicit social media rant, the sock designer has been seeking solace at Khloe's house with her new man, NBA pro Tristan Thompson.
This week, the trio hung out at KoKo's house, working out and having a poolside dance party. "She is trying to help him. Rob didn't move in with her, but Khloe and Tristan are encouraging him to come hangout at the house and workout with them hoping it will motivate him to get back on the health grind and take care of himself," a source told E! News. "She wants him to get back on track so she is trying to help him."
Meanwhile, a budding friendship between Rob and his sister's beau isn't unlikely.
As our insider added, "Tristan doesn't mind having Rob around at all. He loves all of Khloe's family."