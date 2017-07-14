Lamar Odom Offers Advice to Rob Kardashian Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Lamar Odom has some simple advice for his former brother-in-law.

Amid Rob Kardashian's ongoing drama with ex Blac Chyna after he shared nude photos of her on the Internet, the famous basketball player offered some words of wisdom for the reality star.

"Stay strong," he told E!'s Erin Lim on the red carpet at the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards. "Put God first."

While they were famously very close and even lived together during Odom's marriage to Rob's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, the basketball pro admitted he hasn't spoken to his former roommate.