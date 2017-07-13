Introducing Sir and Rumi Carter into the world!

Beyoncé debuted her twins in an Instagram post on her twins' 1-month birthdays. The Grammy winning artist shared a photo that is similarly styled to her pregnancy announcement earlier this year, complete with a floral crown and lace underwear, while holding her newborns in her arms.

Yoncé captioned the shot, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today" and used several emojis to show her expanded brood.

This marks the very first time that the world has seen Jay-Z and Bey's twin baby girl and boy. The Carter duo was born on June 13 in Los Angeles while surrounded by close family.