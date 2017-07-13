Our Spidey senses are feeling some serious love connections right about now.

In case you missed the big couple's news today in Hollywood, a source shared with E! News that Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating.

For some, this romance may appear to be two more actors going from co-stars to couple.

"They got to know each other while on set. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago," our source shared. "They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them."

At the same time, we couldn't help but notice a string of romances from the movie franchise. Perhaps there really is something about that Spider-Man.