The decision to broadcast Kanye West's recorded, and possibly edited, footage of the conversation with Swift, in which the two discuss lyrics from his song "Famous," sent shock waves through the entertainment industry as a whole. It set off an even deeper level of the feud between the three stars and battle lines were immediately drawn. It may seem like a silly matter to some, but one year later it's clear that things have changed drastically for everyone involved—including us, the innocent bystander.

It's hard to decide which of the three major players has had the most dramatic narrative over the past 52 weeks so let's just start with the most obvious: During the time that she has completely overhauled not only her image but her personal values and her life overall. During the time of Receiptgate, as the incident shall subsequently be referred to, she lived her entire life for the cameras, both professional and iPhone. She broadcast what felt like every second of her day, Snapchatting herself from the moment she woke up to the moment she went to bed, detailing things like what she was eating and what she was wearing and, perhaps most direly, where she was going.

That entire lifestyle came to a halt in October when she was brutally and tragically robbed at gunpoint inside the Paris apartment she was renting. Not surprisingly, it caused the star to retreat from public life to spend time with her family and to recuperate from the emotional trauma. She stayed out of the public eye well through the end of the year, stepping out only for necessary errands and to support Kanye at a few of his Los Angeles concerts, and her social media accounts went dark for three months. When she returned to her accounts she had created an entire new persona.