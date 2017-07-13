While Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life may have been completely shut out of the 2017 Emmy nominations, fans of the beloved series can take solace in the fact that something pretty special is coming their way come Emmy night. That is, as long as they're Team Jess.

Coming off the mega-successful four-part Netflix revival, both Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel landed arguably their best roles yet, with Ventimiglia moving us to tears on a weekly basis in NBC's This Is Us and Bledel wowing viewers with her powerful work in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale—so much so that the Television Academy made first-time Emmy nominees out of them both. Of course, that means that Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano will be at the Emmys together. Is it possible to freak out over red carpet photos before they've even been taken? Because we are praying to the Emmy gods for a red carpet reunion!