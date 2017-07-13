Andrew Toth/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
While Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life may have been completely shut out of the 2017 Emmy nominations, fans of the beloved series can take solace in the fact that something pretty special is coming their way come Emmy night. That is, as long as they're Team Jess.
Coming off the mega-successful four-part Netflix revival, both Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel landed arguably their best roles yet, with Ventimiglia moving us to tears on a weekly basis in NBC's This Is Us and Bledel wowing viewers with her powerful work in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale—so much so that the Television Academy made first-time Emmy nominees out of them both. Of course, that means that Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano will be at the Emmys together. Is it possible to freak out over red carpet photos before they've even been taken? Because we are praying to the Emmy gods for a red carpet reunion!
Responding to her nom for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for portrayal of Ofglen in the streaming service's dystopian nightmare, Bledel released the following statement: "I'm very grateful to be a part of The Handmaid's Tale, it's amazing company of actors and the incredible group of artists who bring this story to life. It has already been a true honor to be entrusted with playing Ofglen; a character and inspiration originated by Margaret Atwood and so beautifully crafted by Bruce Miller. It has been a high point for me creatively to be led by Reed Morano's skillful and intuitively transportive direction, while acting alongside the utterly brilliant Elisabeth Moss. For Handmaid's to now receive this much recognition, it's humbling, yet I'm so proud, and really excited for everyone."
She's up against The Leftovers' Ann Dowd, Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox, How to Get Away With Murder's Cicely Tyson, The Americans' Alison Wright and Stranger Things' Shannon Purser.
As of press time, Ventimiglia had yet to publicly acknowledge his nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his heartwarming performance as world's best dad Jack Pearson on NBC's hit family drama. He faces some pretty stiff competition, nominated against his co-star Sterling K. Brown, as well as Kevin Spacey, Liev Schreiber, Bob Odenkirk, Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Rhys.
The 2017 Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS with host Stephen Colbert. As always, be sure to come back to E! News for all your Emmys needs.