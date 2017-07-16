When it comes to The Lion King, two words immediately come to mind: Hakuna Matata!

It means no worries for the rest of your days while also symbolizing a Disney movie that quickly became a classic after its release back in 1994.

As the D23 Expo continues at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim this weekend, event organizers are celebrating the film as excitement only builds for the remake hitting theaters in 2019.

The panel appropriately titled "Celebration of an Animated Classic: The Lion King" will feature producer Don Hahn, director Rob Minkoff, animators Tony Bancroft and Mark Henn and many more special guests.

Before the party kicks off, we decided to take a look at just how successful The Lion King was. Let's just say Timon and Pumbaa really bring out the crowds.