Melissa Hebeler/E! Illusttration
When it comes to The Lion King, two words immediately come to mind: Hakuna Matata!
It means no worries for the rest of your days while also symbolizing a Disney movie that quickly became a classic after its release back in 1994.
As the D23 Expo continues at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim this weekend, event organizers are celebrating the film as excitement only builds for the remake hitting theaters in 2019.
The panel appropriately titled "Celebration of an Animated Classic: The Lion King" will feature producer Don Hahn, director Rob Minkoff, animators Tony Bancroft and Mark Henn and many more special guests.
Before the party kicks off, we decided to take a look at just how successful The Lion King was. Let's just say Timon and Pumbaa really bring out the crowds.
As seen in our graphic above, consumers didn't just flock to the movies and purchase a ticket to the film.
They would later support the official soundtrack, merchandise, DVDS, Halloween costumes and even the official Broadway show.
And while fans may be quick to remember Simba becoming king of the world, others can't forget the classic songs including "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and Elton John's "Circle of Life." We know, we suddenly want to watch the movie now too.
As we dust off our VHS tape and CDs and prepare to relive our childhood, The Lion King deserves a round of applause. And yes, we're marking our calendars for the remake that features a cast including Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover.
Consider us hungry for much more Disney magic.
The Lion King hits theatres July 19, 2019. And find out how to see The Lion King on Broadway by visiting the official website.