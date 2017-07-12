Tia Mowry Denies Photoshopping Bikini Photo: "Kiss My Ass!"

Tia Mowry isn't mincing words when it comes to body critics.
The actress clapped back at digital naysayers this week after she shared a confident photo of herself sporting a bikini on vacation in Hawaii. It seems followers were questioning whether the Sister, Sister star tweaked the image with the help of Photoshop, but the star shot those claims right down.
"I love me and that's all that matters!" she captioned the picture. "Ps, this photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass!"
Her comment was met with digital applause from fans who lauded her look. "You look good girl! Ignore the haters," one follower commented. "Looking like a million bucks," another complimented.
In the photo, the actress rocked a blue and orange print off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top and matching bottom as she posed with her hand on one hip. Mowry's look is backed by her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The Whole New You cookbook author overhauled her diet after an endometriosis diagnosis and shed 20 pounds in the process.
"I've lost 20 pounds!" she announced on Instagram in late June along with a photo showing her waist. "Many asked how? Diet and cooking out of my cook book."
Between eating clean and continuously breaking a sweat, it's understandable that Mowry would want to defend her hard-earned physical results.
Of course, the most important attribute she's rocking is confidence!