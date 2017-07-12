Tia Mowry Denies Photoshopping Bikini Photo: "Kiss My Ass!"

Tia Mowry isn't mincing words when it comes to body critics.

The actress clapped back at digital naysayers this week after she shared a confident photo of herself sporting a bikini on vacation in Hawaii. It seems followers were questioning whether the Sister, Sister star tweaked the image with the help of Photoshop, but the star shot those claims right down.

"I love me and that's all that matters!" she captioned the picture. "Ps, this photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass!"

Her comment was met with digital applause from fans who lauded her look. "You look good girl! Ignore the haters," one follower commented. "Looking like a million bucks," another complimented.