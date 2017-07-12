Lauren Bushnell is rekindling an old flame.
Less than two months after The Bachelor star and Ben Higgins called off their year-long engagement, a source tells E! News Lauren has moved on with someone from her past. The Los Angeles native has been back together with ex-boyfriend Sean Evans since June, our insider reveals, shortly after she and Higgins went public with their split.
According to reports, Lauren and Sean dated for about three years before calling it quits in 2015. Speculation that the reality star had moved on with someone new sparked when Sean suddenly began popping up on her social media. It appears the couple celebrated Fourth of July together, and recently attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game.
So what made Bushnell, 25, jump back in the dating pool? Our insider says Evans is a pretty steady constant in her life.
Snapchat
"Sean has always been there for Lauren, even after their rocky breakup years ago," the source close to Bushnell explains. "Lauren knows she can always lean on Sean."
It's unclear whether or not Lauren briefed Ben on the new relationship, but we're told the exes have "no hard feelings toward one another." The source adds, "They unfollowed each other on social media but still only speak positively about each other."
And when E! News caught up with the blond beauty at a recent event, she didn't hesitate to sing Higgins' praises. "We're on good terms and I genuinely wish the best for him and I think he wishes the best of me," Lauren shared. "It's good, there's no bad blood there at all. I'm really excited for him and what he has going on."
Snapchat
At the time, Bushnell said she wasn't ready to start dating... yet.
"I'm not looking, but if something happens, great," she said. "I'm trying not to force anything. I'm not looking for anything necessarily but maybe that's when something good happens. I don't really have any expectations."
Well, looks like that mentality definitely led Lauren to something new and exciting!
Ben, 29, has also weighed in on the possibility of starting over in the romance department. Shortly after their sudden split, the Colorado-based reality star stopped by On Air With Ryan Seacrest with an honest update on his personal life.
"This isn't the happiest time of my life, but Lauren and I both agreed you just got to continue to move forward. That's the only option," he admitted.
When asked who would be the first to move on, Ben said, "I'm not anywhere close to that and I don't think she is either. I would say that whenever that happens, I don't think either of us will find it easy but I get it, that's life."
E! News has reached out to Lauren's rep for comment.