At the time, Bushnell said she wasn't ready to start dating... yet.

"I'm not looking, but if something happens, great," she said. "I'm trying not to force anything. I'm not looking for anything necessarily but maybe that's when something good happens. I don't really have any expectations."

Well, looks like that mentality definitely led Lauren to something new and exciting!

Ben, 29, has also weighed in on the possibility of starting over in the romance department. Shortly after their sudden split, the Colorado-based reality star stopped by On Air With Ryan Seacrest with an honest update on his personal life.

"This isn't the happiest time of my life, but Lauren and I both agreed you just got to continue to move forward. That's the only option," he admitted.

When asked who would be the first to move on, Ben said, "I'm not anywhere close to that and I don't think she is either. I would say that whenever that happens, I don't think either of us will find it easy but I get it, that's life."