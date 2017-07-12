Relax, your diet can wait one more week.

Dominos Pizza has announced that they'll be hosting "Cow Appreciation Week" to celebrate all of the delicious cheese and dairy products that cows bestow upon us. All the pizza you crave will automatically be half priced when you order online.

"At Domino's, we're big fans of cows and dairy farmers," said Jenny Fouracre, a spokesperson for the brand. After all, without cows we wouldn't have cheesy, gooey pizza. We also wouldn't have meaty toppings…but we can forget about that for now. This is their moment, after all.