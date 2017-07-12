Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Relax, your diet can wait one more week.
Dominos Pizza has announced that they'll be hosting "Cow Appreciation Week" to celebrate all of the delicious cheese and dairy products that cows bestow upon us. All the pizza you crave will automatically be half priced when you order online.
"At Domino's, we're big fans of cows and dairy farmers," said Jenny Fouracre, a spokesperson for the brand. After all, without cows we wouldn't have cheesy, gooey pizza. We also wouldn't have meaty toppings…but we can forget about that for now. This is their moment, after all.
This is not the first time Dominos has shown their knack for customer appreciation. To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, Dominos UK had an engagement ring giveaway. When chosen, one lucky customer was given a 22-carat gold ring shaped like a slice of pizza with diamond pepperonis. What could be better than the combination of a girl's best friend and diamonds? The only catch was that the winner had to propose inside of a Dominos—can't think of anything more romantic.
The "Cow Appreciation Week" promotion lasts until Sunday, July 16th, so double the cheese and maybe just hold off on the steak.