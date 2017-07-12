Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
It's Ramona Singer vs. Bethenny Frankel: Round 2,522. The Real Housewives of New York City stars square off yet again, this time over Bethenny's group trip to Mexico for some fun in the sun and tequila tasting.
Viewers will remember Bethenny has tried to get this trip on the books since last year and now it's back on, but her relationship with Ramona is back off. She decided to invite her for a portion of the trip with Luann D'Agostino, but then…well, see the clip below of what looks like one of the most uncomfortable dinners yet.
"You know what? Don't attack my business because I support my family, and I gave f—king half my money to my husband that I was married to for 30 years. OK? You were only married two. Talk to me when you've been married for 30 years. My f—king heart was cut out, my legs, my arms. So don't even tell me and try to compare your life to mine. Don't, don't, just don't Bethenny. Have more respect for me. Have more respect and more sympathy. It's not always about you," Ramona says.
And Bethenny responds: "I take it back. I don't want you to come on the trip."
Just look at everybody—Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann—reacts to the situation.
"It's so frustrating to see this back and forth between Bethenny and Ramona," Sonja says in a confessional. "Can she just be quiet and let Bethenny speak her mind? Empty her heart? If she's ready to, let her."
Ramona then starts getting teary and talking about a photo she has with Bethenny and Carole, which does not sit well with Bethenny.
"There is something about Ramona when she's fixated on something that is just too intense. It's not only Bethenny who is feeling it now, we're all feeling it," Carole says in a confessional.
Bethenny's been down this road before, which she describes as phases of Ramona where she kisses butt to try and get what she wants. "There is no real Ramona," she says.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
