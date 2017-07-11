Neil Patrick Harris isn't impressed with James Woods' controversial tweet.

Over the weekend, the actor took to social media where he shared a picture of a family at the Orange County Pride Parade in Southern California.

The photo featured two parents holding individual signs that demonstrated their love for their son. "I love my gender creative son," one poster read. Another added, "My son wears dresses & makeup…get over it."

James, who recently starred in Family Guy and Ray Donovan, decided to post the family's picture with an aggressive tweet.

"This is sweet," he wrote. "Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage."