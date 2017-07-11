You're Doing It Wrong: Cream Cleanser

Cream cleansers are often preferred by those with sensitive or aging skin, since the formulas typically contain moisturizing, hydrating agents and don't strip the face of its natural oils. On the flip side, many argue that sudsy, soapy cleansers can dry out the skin, which causes oil overproduction and, eventually, blocked pores and acne. However, you need something to clean out those pores in the first place, which exactly what a gentle, foamy face wash can do.

"As you're lathering, the suds and the bubbles attach onto the dirt, onto the sunscreen, onto the makeup and remove; whereas, the creamy may feel more nourishing, but you're really not cleaning the skin. You're hydrating-cleaning rather than cleaning-cleaning," Vanessa explained. "A good way to tell if you got your sunscreen or makeover off is after you wash and pat dry, use a toner on a cotton ball and see if you have gunk on it."