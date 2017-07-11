Selena Gomez is giving her fans a little bit of a sexy look into her upcoming music video for "Fetish."
Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Gomez posted a short clip of the vid, which is due out on Thursday.
The teaser focuses solely on Gomez's highly glossed lips as she sings, "Take it or leave it / Baby, take it or leave it / But I know you won't leave it / 'Cause I know that you need it, uh / Look in the mirror / When I look in the mirror / Baby, I see it clearer / Why you want to be nearer."
This is the first audio clip we get of the song, which also features Gucci Mane.
Over the last week, Gomez has shared several photos of the music video, including her carrying grocery bags in a suburban neighborhood while standing in front of a broken down car. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo beside a broken glass that was filled with a red beverage and strawberries as well as sitting on the floor of a hallway in what appears to be a family home. It's important to note that she dons different yellow dresses in every scene.
Gomez's last video for "Bad Liar" came out in May, paying homage to the '70s as the 24-year-old took on various characters. The video focused on Gomez as a high school girl who watched her father fall for the female gym teacher while her mother dealt with the repercussions at home. All four characters were played by Gomez.
Though it's not yet clear what "Fetish" will bring, it's definitely giving us those same, dark vibes as "Bad Liar."
