Selena Gomez is giving her fans a little bit of a sexy look into her upcoming music video for "Fetish."

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Gomez posted a short clip of the vid, which is due out on Thursday.

The teaser focuses solely on Gomez's highly glossed lips as she sings, "Take it or leave it / Baby, take it or leave it / But I know you won't leave it / 'Cause I know that you need it, uh / Look in the mirror / When I look in the mirror / Baby, I see it clearer / Why you want to be nearer."