According to Jenelle Evans, her and her mother's future doesn't look very bright.
During an exclusive sit-down with the Teen Mom 2 star, E!'s Ken Baker asked the famous mom of three where she stands with her own mother, Barbara Evans.
As fans of the MTV franchise know, the two have had a tumultuous relationship that has played out on camera over the years. In 2010, Barbara gained custody of her daughter's firstborn, Jace, and it wasn't until this May that Jenelle had a formal visitation schedule set for her 7-year-old son.
While Jenelle has gained more access to her son, their custody battle still fuels resentment between the two women.
"We are in the same situation," the reality star told E! News. "You know we went to court about Jace and I got a visitation schedule set, but she's still kind of bent out of shape because I still have resentment towards her for still keeping my son and we still butt heads."
With her focus on ultimately getting custody of her child, Jenelle isn't optimistic about mending her strained ties to Barbara.
"I think our relationship's lost," the Read Between the Lines author said. "I don't ever think there's really coming back at any point in time."
