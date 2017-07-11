According to Jenelle Evans, her and her mother's future doesn't look very bright.

During an exclusive sit-down with the Teen Mom 2 star, E!'s Ken Baker asked the famous mom of three where she stands with her own mother, Barbara Evans.

As fans of the MTV franchise know, the two have had a tumultuous relationship that has played out on camera over the years. In 2010, Barbara gained custody of her daughter's firstborn, Jace, and it wasn't until this May that Jenelle had a formal visitation schedule set for her 7-year-old son.

While Jenelle has gained more access to her son, their custody battle still fuels resentment between the two women.