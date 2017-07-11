YouTube
YouTube
Fans have been seeing this music video again and again—enough times for it to officially take the lead.
With 2,894,026,649 views, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's MTV Video Music Award-nominated visual for "See You Again" has officially outranked PSY's "Gangnam Style" to become the most viewed video on YouTube of all time. The milestone comes a little over two years since the "See You Again" video was first uploaded to YouTube on April 6, 2015.
"I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views," Puth said in a statement. "Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube."
Before "Gangnam Style" was the titleholder, Justin Bieber's "Baby" was in the lead from July 2010 to November 2012.
Directed by Marc Klasfeld, the emotional music video also pays homage to the late Fast and the Furious star, Paul Walker, who died before Furious 7 was released. At the end of the video, which features a mix of footage of the actor from previous installments of the franchise, the camera pans to the clear sky and finishes with the dedication, "For Paul."
The song, video and film tug at the heartstrings of fans and the cast alike, especially in the wake of their tragic loss.
"This was a labor of love. It was in some ways the hardest movie I ever had to do because the relationships that you see on film are so real," Vin Diesel told fans at a Furious 7 screening. "When the tragedy happened I lost my best friend, I lost my brother."
As he continued, "We made this movie from our hearts and know that this is our gift to you and more importantly, to my brother."