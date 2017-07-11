Fans have been seeing this music video again and again—enough times for it to officially take the lead.

With 2,894,026,649 views, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's MTV Video Music Award-nominated visual for "See You Again" has officially outranked PSY's "Gangnam Style" to become the most viewed video on YouTube of all time. The milestone comes a little over two years since the "See You Again" video was first uploaded to YouTube on April 6, 2015.

"I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views," Puth said in a statement. "Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube."

Before "Gangnam Style" was the titleholder, Justin Bieber's "Baby" was in the lead from July 2010 to November 2012.