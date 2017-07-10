It's finally time to go back to the O.C.

We've obsessed over the ultra-dramatic trailer. We've dissected the new taglines. And we've ever heard about the literal food fight coming our way. The anticipation over season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was real, y'all.

But that's all behind us now that the inaugural installment in Bravo's beloved franchise has returned to our TV screens. With the ladies fractured and in opposing camps, they may not be in each other's faces yet, but a storm is brewing. One one side we've got Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. On the other, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd. Hoping to make peace? Returning vet Lydia McLaughlin. Out in her own little world? New mommy Meghan King Edmonds. And missing in action? Newbie (and 100th Housewife ever!) Peggy Sulahian.

Where does season 12 find them? Let's check in...