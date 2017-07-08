In an emotional and heartbreaking promo for a new documentary about Princess Diana, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry remember her as "informal," "one of the naughtiest parents" and the "best mum in the world."

This August will mark the 20th anniversary of the day the Princess of Wales, then the world's most beloved royal, died in a car crash in Paris at age 36. William was 15 and Harry was 12 at the time of her death.

In the new documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William, 35, and Harry, 32, look at childhood photos of them with their mother and reminisces about her.

"You and I are both in this photograph," William says, holding up a picture of a pregnant Diana holding him. "You're in the tummy."