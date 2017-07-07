It appears Blac Chyna is not letting Rob Kardashian get away with his X-rated rant.

Earlier this week, he had posted on Instagram a slew of naked pics of his ex following a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He accused her of cheating, made fun of her body, revealed he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery and threatened that she would never see their 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E." Chyna responded on Snapchat by claiming he had "beat" her. She later deleted the Snap.

"I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him," attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also representing actress Mischa Barton in a revenge porn case against her ex, said on Twitter Friday.

Rob has not commented. A source says he has not been served with any papers and that Bloom's comments are news to him. The source added that Rob is staying in a gated community and it will be hard for him to be served now that they have announced they are doing so. He does have a lawyer, who may be served in his place, the source said.