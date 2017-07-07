It appears Blac Chyna is not letting Rob Kardashian get away with his X-rated rant.
Earlier this week, he had posted on Instagram a slew of naked pics of his ex following a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He accused her of cheating, made fun of her body, revealed he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery and threatened that she would never see their 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E." Chyna responded on Snapchat by claiming he had "beat" her. She later deleted the Snap.
"I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him," attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also representing actress Mischa Barton in a revenge porn case against her ex, said on Twitter Friday.
Rob has not commented. A source says he has not been served with any papers and that Bloom's comments are news to him. The source added that Rob is staying in a gated community and it will be hard for him to be served now that they have announced they are doing so. He does have a lawyer, who may be served in his place, the source said.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Note to Rob Kardashian: revenge porn is a crime. And in my Mischa Barton case judge agreed it's a form of domestic violence. Knock it off.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 5, 2017
Restraining orders can restrict people from contacting or being physically near not only the alleged victim, but their children and other loved ones. Bloom did not specify what type of orders Chyna wants.
Chyna's other attorney Walter Mosley told E! News Thursday, regarding Rob's rant, "We are taking this assault against Chyna very seriously and exploring all of the legal remedies available to my client at this time."
Mosley said Friday, "We decided to hire the lawyer who is an expert on the issues that are going on right now. Lisa is the best at what she does."
An insider told E! News exclusively Friday that Rob and Chyna are "keeping their distance right now."
"This type of fight has happened between them before, and they will most likely reconcile later on for the sake of their daughter, Dream," the insider said. "As of now, they are not communicating and Rob has stopped all financial matters with her."
"Rob will always support Dream and has realized he acted out the other day, and is trying to wait until the storm passes," the insider added. "Rob cares about Chyna because she is the mother of his child and if they were to reconcile, he would always support her."
Another source had told E! News Thursday that Rob's family is "very disappointed" about his rant.
"Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream," the source added. "The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry."