Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet aren't willing to define their relationship status... yet.
In a new vlog shared to the YouTube personality's account on Thursday, Paul and Bennet responded to fan hysteria over photographs of the pair shot during a recent getaway in Hawaii. "We woke up today and we were plastered all over the internet with pictures like this," Logan shared, referencing the PDA-filled photos taken about a month after the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star split from The Walking Dead's Austin Nichols.
"I kind of have to address this," he continued. "I'm very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts."
In the background, Bennet, 25, visibly nodded her head in agreement. "If you haven't kissed your friends, I don't think your friends," Paul quipped, adding, "So that's what Chloe and I were doing."
Splash News
In the end, the duo left viewers with more questions than answers.
Logan, 22, explained, "It's kind of awkward because this puts us in a position where you're maybe forced to label what this is, but we don't know what it is."
"We did the movie, Valley Girl, together, that's where we first met… Long story short, is Chlogan real? I don't know. She doesn't know. No one knows."
The actress said she's especially hurt by the individual who took the pictures, telling the camera, "F--k that paparazzi hiding in a bush. That's all I need to say here." Her-possible boyfriend chimed in, "It's an invasion of privacy. Chloe and I were just chilling."
Jason Kempin/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
She also asked both her and Paul's followers to lay off on criticizing their new romance. "Everyone's being really mean and aggressive online, and can we all just chill?" Chloe asked. "Like both sides of things. [Logan's fans] are being mean to me, too."
Logan clarified that whatever's going on between him and his co-star is not a publicity stunt, and they never intended to take things public this soon. He shared, "We were keeping this private. I don't know if you noticed, but in the vlogs, but I've been kind of keeping her out. It's an intimate thing... It f--king sucks."
