Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet aren't willing to define their relationship status... yet.

In a new vlog shared to the YouTube personality's account on Thursday, Paul and Bennet responded to fan hysteria over photographs of the pair shot during a recent getaway in Hawaii. "We woke up today and we were plastered all over the internet with pictures like this," Logan shared, referencing the PDA-filled photos taken about a month after the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star split from The Walking Dead's Austin Nichols.

"I kind of have to address this," he continued. "I'm very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts."

In the background, Bennet, 25, visibly nodded her head in agreement. "If you haven't kissed your friends, I don't think your friends," Paul quipped, adding, "So that's what Chloe and I were doing."